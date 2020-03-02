e-paper
60-year-old man killed in Amritsar village, 6 booked

Was returning home from Dera Beas when he was attacked by the six accused with sharp edged weapons, including a dagger

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
A 60-year-old man was attacked and killed by six armed persons at Balharwal village falling under Ajnala tehsil of the district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Tarsem Singh. The suspects are Dalbir Singh, his sons—Lakha Singh and Sukha Singh— his wife Punno, his son-in-law Balwinder Singh and daughter-in-law Manjot Kaur.

Manjit Singh, son of the victim, lodged a complaint against the accused at Ajnala police station.

In his complaint, Manjit said, “His father was returning home from Dera Beas when he was attacked by the six accused with sharp edged weapons, including a dagger. My wife came to his rescue, however, the suspects also attacked her and fled the spot. Both were taken to a hospital where doctors declared my father brought dead.”

Manjit said Dalbir has a land adjoining to theirs and was involved in illegal sand mining which my father opposed on several occasions. “The accused hatched a conspiracy and killed my father,” he added.

Ajnala police station SHO Kamalmeet Singh said, a case has been registered against the six accused under Sections 303 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 148 ( rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

