65% complaints to Punjab real estate regulator are from Mohali district

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:08 IST

Of 1,572 complaints to the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), since its inception in September 2017, 65% have been from buyers in Mohali district.

In the past one decade, Mohali, particularly the peripheral towns of Zirakpur, Kharar and New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), has emerged as the tricity’s development hub with around 500 residential and commercial projects. Since last year, with Greater Mohali Area Development Authority coming up with IT City and Aero City projects, Airport Road has also become a prominent realty destination.

Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, was passed by the Parliament in 2016 to address grievances of homebuyers. It has provisions to penalise builders for malicious acts. In Punjab, Rera came into force in September 2017.

A senior Rera officer, not wishing to be named, said most complaints received pertain to delay in possession of property, non-payment of interest and penalty, sale of a flat to multiple buyers, unnecessary demands by builders and construction left midway.

He said the number of complaints has gone up during the lockdown period, with Mohali accounting for the bulk — 100 of the 179 received since March 25 this year.

Alka Kapoor, an allottee at Chandigarh Citi Center, Zirakpur, said: “I have recently lodged a complaint with Rera after waiting for possession for nearly two years. As per the agreement, possession was to be given in December 2018, but work has still not been completed.”

Harish Gupta, president of the builders association in Zirakpur, said: “Due to the nationwide lockdown, we have already got a six-month extension for delivery of projects. Builders are also facing financial issues for the past few months.”