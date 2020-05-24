7 of Kalyan family test Covid positive

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:22 IST

Seven of a family, including a three-month-old baby, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

A three-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy are among the family members who have been infected. They live in a chawl at Anandwadi in Kalyan (East).

As per the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), a 52-year-old man, who works in a government staff in Thane, used to travel daily. He got infected and was tested positive on May 22. His 49-year-old wife, three sons and three grandchildren also got infected.

“He used to travel to Thane for field work. He tested positive and seven members of his family also got infected. His daughter, who is pregnant, has tested negative to the infection,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The man is admitted in Holy Cross Covid hospital and the rest of the family in Tata Amantra quarantine centre.

The area, where they live, was sealed earlier and is a containment zone as two cases had been reported, said KDMC officials.

The area has around 2,500 houses.

“Since it is a crowded place, we might have to quarantine the residents if they are found roaming outside. The civic body has initiated a survey in the locality,” added Patil.

KDMC reported 46 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 773.