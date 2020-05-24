e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 7 of Kalyan family test Covid positive

7 of Kalyan family test Covid positive

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 23:22 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Seven of a family, including a three-month-old baby, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

A three-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy are among the family members who have been infected. They live in a chawl at Anandwadi in Kalyan (East).

As per the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), a 52-year-old man, who works in a government staff in Thane, used to travel daily. He got infected and was tested positive on May 22. His 49-year-old wife, three sons and three grandchildren also got infected.

“He used to travel to Thane for field work. He tested positive and seven members of his family also got infected. His daughter, who is pregnant, has tested negative to the infection,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The man is admitted in Holy Cross Covid hospital and the rest of the family in Tata Amantra quarantine centre.

The area, where they live, was sealed earlier and is a containment zone as two cases had been reported, said KDMC officials.

The area has around 2,500 houses.

“Since it is a crowded place, we might have to quarantine the residents if they are found roaming outside. The civic body has initiated a survey in the locality,” added Patil.

KDMC reported 46 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 773.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In