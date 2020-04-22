7 Pimpri-Chinchwad cops suspended for being absent without notice

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:36 IST

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have suspended seven policemen for being absent from duty without notice, Ramnath Pokhale, additional commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said on Wednesday.

The suspended officials are from four police stations including Nigdi, Pimpri, Bhosari, and Talegaon Dabhade police stations.

“Some of those policemen who have been suspended have not shown up for six months and some for five and three months. Now that we need strength during this time of Covid-19 (coronavirus) crisis, they were asked to report for work. However, as they have failed to do so they have been suspended,” said additional CP Pokhale.

As per government protocol, the policemen were also intact on the payroll of the police for their absent days. However, they are suspended as of Tuesday, April 21.

Safety of personnel a priority

According to Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, medical kits have been distributed to officials for their safety amid the spread of Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

“We are taking all necessary precautions. We have distributed kits to them. We have also assigned a hospital and doctors for them,” said DCP Hiremath.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police force came into existence in August 2018 and started with a staff of barely 2000 officials. For a region of over 30 lakh people, the police force is working with a strength of 3,000 people, according to senior officials.

However, two companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 180 home guards, and 120 officials of Government Railway Police (GRP) have been assigned to Pimpri-Chinchwad police for assistance with enforcement, according to DCP Hiremath.

“The tiffins for them are provided by SRPF group office. Their accommodation has been arranged for here in Pimpri Chinchwad,” said DCP Hiremath.

Safety measures in place

-Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner has distributed 3,000 medical kits for the personal safety of his staff on the roads.

-Each box contains 100ml sanitiser, a face shield, two cloth face masks, one N95 face mask, 20 capsules each of Vitamin C and Zinc, one pair of hand gloves, and one set of glasses to cover the eyes.

-An OPD has been dedicated by Aditya Birla hospital for the screening of police officials with flu-symptoms. The potential cases will be sent to a private laboratory for testing. The cost will be borne by the commissioner office with the help of CSR funds.

-Doctors and hospitals have been identified by each police station for other emergency medical needs.