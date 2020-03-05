e-paper
7-yr-old among five admitted to Naidu for suspected corona

7-yr-old among five admitted to Naidu for suspected corona

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:29 IST
Pune: Suspected coronavirus cases are rising in city like the country. On Thursday, five new admissions were reported at Naidu hospital, city’s only infection control hospital, as suspected corona virus infected patients. The five patients include a seven-year-old male child who started showing symptoms similar to the virus infection.

As per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, out of the five new admissions who had travelled to various countries, including the US, Italy, Korea, Germany and Sweden, four are male, including the child, and one female. The five admissions who were admitted on Wednesday were discharged by Thursday evening after their test results came out negative. The samples for the new admissions have been sent to city’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

As of Thursday, Naidu has had 90 admissions and samples for all 90 suspected patients have been sent to NIV. Out of 90, five are currently admitted as of late Thursday evening in Naidu. Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC health official said, “Apart from the child, the remaining are in the age group of 28-35. They had travelled to various countries and developed symptoms later on, so we have admitted them.”

Currently, out of the 306 passengers who had travelled to affected countries and come to Pune, 125 are still under surveillance through telephonic supervision.

