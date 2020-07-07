e-paper
70-year-old man becomes 6th Covid-19 fatality in Punjab’s Mohali

Three people have succumbed to the disease in the district in the past eight days

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 70-year-old man from Kharar died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, becoming the sixth fatality related to the disease in Mohali district and third within the past eight days.

The elderly man was first admitted to a private hospital in Sector 68 to undergo surgery for a chronic disease, and was later shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Patiala, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said his body has been kept in the mortuary at the Patiala hospital and his cremation will take place in Mohali on Wednesday under the observation of health officials.

“We will collect samples of his family members and trace all his contacts,” he said.

Four more fresh cases

Four men suffering from influenza like illness also tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 322. As many as 79 cases remain active in the district.

Aged 38, 40, 48 and 50, they belong to Nayagaon, Zirakpur, Jawaharpur in Dera Bassi, and Baltana, respectively.

“All patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. We will take samples of their family members on Wednesday,” said the civil surgeon.

Meanwhile, eight more patients were discharged from hospital after being cured of the disease, pushing up the number of recoveries to 247.

