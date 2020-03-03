70-year-old woman duped of Rs 1 lakh online

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:06 IST

PUNE: A 70-year-old woman from Pune was duped of Rs 1 lakh online in February. The series of events took place between February 4 and 7, according to the complainant.

According to the complaint, the woman received a phone call from a person who claimed to be working for a well-known e-wallet provider company.

The caller sent an SMS to the woman’s phone that warned her about the deactivation of her e-wallet account. To keep it working, the caller offered to help her.

In order to make the account functional, the caller asked the woman to download a mobile application onto her mobile phone.

The caller gained the woman’s trust and then told her that he needed her bank details to finish the process. The woman shared details of her ATM card, according to her complaint.

Subsequently, the caller used the details to make multiple transactions and duped the woman of Rs 1 lakh.

A case under Sections 419, 420 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Yerawada police station. Police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.