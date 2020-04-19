e-paper
Home / Cities / 72 joggers booked in Navi Mumbai for violating lockdown orders

72 joggers booked in Navi Mumbai for violating lockdown orders

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 17:08 IST
The Navi Mumbai police on Sunday booked 72 people for violating lockdown orders after they were found strolling and jogging. Most of the violators were middle-aged men, said police.

The morning joggers were caught and detained from different sectors in Vashi and Rabale, on Sunday, between 6am and 9am. Out of 72, 63 persons were booked at Vashi police station, while nine others were caught by the Rabale police.

“Some of them were not even wearing masks. There were a few women and some are in their early thirties. A few men aged close to 60 were also booked,” said an officer from Vashi police station.

The violators were booked under the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act. They have been served a legal notice.

