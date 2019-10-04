10 days after floods: PMC’s non-stop clean-up finds body of 8-mth old baby in Ambil odha

cities

Updated: Oct 04, 2019

PUNE The PMC storm water drainage department and sanitation department have been working around the clock to help residents get back to normalcy.

Two JCBs are deployed at Gururaj society, and one for the canal at Lake Town. “We just recovered a two-wheeler from the cana; and further ahead, found the body of an eight-month old baby,” said Rajesh Dhumal, executive engineer, drainage department, PMC.

Dhumal says the mortal remains of the child have been handed over to the police for identification.

The PMC is currently in the process of installing a new drainage line. The existing 1,200 metre line was destroyed in the floods.

Dhumal estimates that work is still at least a month away from getting 400 metres of drainage line between Laketown to Katraj Lake.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:00 IST