8 Pimpri-Chinchwad doctors home quarantined by civic body on return from abroad

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 13:54 IST

PUNE: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) home-quarantined eight city doctors on Saturday who failed to disclose their recent foreign travel to Tashkent for a conference.

PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “The civic body immediately home quarantined them as soon as we got their travel history. There was a group of nearly 40 doctors which had gone to Tashkent in Uzbekistan for a conference and the eight doctors from Pimpri-Chinchwad were in the same group. These doctors did not disclose their travel history after their return.”

The medical director of a private hospital where these eight doctors were employed said the doctors had gone on March 11 and returned on March 16. “They did not attend the conference but did some sightseeing and returned,” the medical director said. He said that they did not visit the hospital after returning from abroad.

A civic official said that people returning from abroad are screened at the airport and a daily update is provided to the civic authority concerned. Legal action would be taken against anyone hiding such travel history, the official said.