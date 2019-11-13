8 years on, Mohali govt college gets water connection

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 01:22 IST

City’s lone government college in Phase 6 finally got rid of its water woes after receiving a direct water pipeline connection on Tuesday.

The college had been functioning without a direct water pipeline connection for the past eight years.The college, which has a total of 2,000 students enrolled in 10 departments, used to get its water supply from the nearby civil hospital in Phase 6, but only for a few hours daily.

Principal Komal Broca said, “We had written to the Punjab water supply and sanitation department asking for a direct water pipeline connection. We also held a meeting with the department officials who agreed to provide the same,” she said.“We paid the department,” she said.“With the direct connection, we will get sufficient quantity of water and we can also save it in our reservoirs,” she said.

Students said they were facing a lot of difficulties with the shortage of the water supply. “I hope that we will not have face the issue anymore,” said a student requesting anonymity.