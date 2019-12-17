e-paper
82,000 treated under Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna: Sidhu

82,000 treated under Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna: Sidhu

Dec 17, 2019 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozpur
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab health and family welfare Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that more than 82,000 people have so far been treated under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna (SSBY) launched by the state government.

Talking to reporters after the meeting of the district grievance redressal committee here, Sidhu said a total of 38 lakh cards have been issued under SSBY. He said the government plans to cover 10 lakh more families under the scheme.

He added that the government has also provided health insurance to the accredited journalists in the state, besides the yellow card holders. The scheme will benefit more than 4,300 journalists across the state.

The minister said the health department has already filled 4,000 posts of different categories in the department to provide better health services to the people.

In response to a question, he said the government is also setting up wellness clinics in remote areas of the state.

