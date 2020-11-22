8K teams of health workers to start door-to-door campaign to screen Himachal residents

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:17 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government will carry out a month-long Him Suraksha Campaign from November 25 under which 8,000 teams of health workers will move door-to-door to detect symptoms of Covid-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure.

Health secretary Amitabh Awasthi informed that the campaign will be launched by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on November 24 from Ridge Maidan, Shimla.

On the same day, people would pledge to follow all Covid guidelines.

Awasthi said that the campaign is a collective effort of departments of health, Ayurveda, women and child development, panchayati raj and concerned district administrations and will end on December 27.

“Each team will have two members. Information on various symptoms of Covid-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure diseases will be collected through a mobile application. If symptoms of any disease detected in any person, samples will be collected for further investigation and if needed, free treatment will also be provided to all,” he said.

He said that if anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19 like cold, cough, fever, loss of taste or smell, difficulty in breathing, the person must share the information with the health workers their checkup done as per the requirement.

He further informed that all types of health-related facilities were available in the state. He said that currently there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases still people should not panic and take necessary precautions.