e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 8K teams of health workers to start door-to-door campaign to screen Himachal residents

8K teams of health workers to start door-to-door campaign to screen Himachal residents

The government will carry out a month-long Him Suraksha Campaign from November 25.

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The Himachal Pradesh government will carry out a month-long Him Suraksha Campaign from November 25 under which 8,000 teams of health workers will move door-to-door to detect symptoms of Covid-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure.

Health secretary Amitabh Awasthi informed that the campaign will be launched by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on November 24 from Ridge Maidan, Shimla.

On the same day, people would pledge to follow all Covid guidelines.

Awasthi said that the campaign is a collective effort of departments of health, Ayurveda, women and child development, panchayati raj and concerned district administrations and will end on December 27.

“Each team will have two members. Information on various symptoms of Covid-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure diseases will be collected through a mobile application. If symptoms of any disease detected in any person, samples will be collected for further investigation and if needed, free treatment will also be provided to all,” he said.

He said that if anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19 like cold, cough, fever, loss of taste or smell, difficulty in breathing, the person must share the information with the health workers their checkup done as per the requirement.

He further informed that all types of health-related facilities were available in the state. He said that currently there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases still people should not panic and take necessary precautions.

top news
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In