Home / Cities / 9 stranded Indians return to Pune from Afghanistan

9 stranded Indians return to Pune from Afghanistan

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:57 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE One hundred and forty-three Afghanistan nationals departed for their homeland from the city, while nine Indians returned back home from Afghanistan with the help of Pune customs.

The flight landed at 12.40 hours and departed at 13.30 hours, according to officials.

Vaishali Patange, customs commissioner, said, “We successfully facilitated the arrival of nine Indian nationals and departure of 143 Afghanistan nationals stranded in Afghanistan and India respectively by KAM Airlines.”

“They were stranded due to the restrictions in place to contain Covid-19 cases. Among the departing Afghan nationals, most of them were defence personnel and students who came to Pune Airport from Pune, Goa, Panchamarghi, and Bangalore,” said Patange.

“Out of the nine arriving Indian passengers, eight were sent to their respective places to be quarantined while one passenger who had some symptoms was sent for Covid-19 test,” said Patange.

“Out of the total 147 Afghani passengers who had come for returning back home, four could not be accommodated as the flight capacity was of 143 passengers and they had to be sent back home,” said Patange. None of departing passengers were found with signs and symptoms of Covid- 19, she added.

The Pune Customs, Airport Authority of India, Immigration, CISF and District administration coordinated to facilitate the movement and the district administration arranged for the transport of these passengers. All the passengers were screened and guidelines were followed at the airport where they were seen maintaining social distancing and using sanitizers while completing the formalities.

