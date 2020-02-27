e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / A book is a dream you hold in your hand

A book is a dream you hold in your hand

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:08 IST
Promil Dada
Promil Dada
Hindustantimes
         

The magical world of books opened up for me when I was in Class 3. Before that, I was struggling with making sense of the questions asked by the teacher and trying to find answers in the text. The moment I opened the first page of the book, floodgates opened. I was hooked, line and sinker. It was like unfolding a different world in an erstwhile era, unknown protagonists amid gripping adventure.

What was unfathomable was how the words receded and what emerged was a different reality, totally convincing and absolutely absorbing. “A book is a dream that you hold in your hand,” says author Neir Gaiman. That’s what happened every time I read a book.

Books for me have been my stoic friend all through the years. The only lonely moment for me has been when I’ve been in-between books and as a result would pick up big books of the authors and genres I like. When I read, I usually have a dictionary and a small note paper to mark the extracts I would copy for reference later. I’ve been asked if I ever read what I note down and the answer is, “I do.” I love doing so.

I copy extracts for the language, the expression, things I like and things I don’t. Reading opens the mind and lets us see other possibilities and perspectives. It blurs the lines of good and bad that we grow up believing and enriches the reader with innumerable probabilities. It’s like someone is offering a hand to tide you over hardships. Invariably, I would find answers to life’s conundrums in the written word. I would read by night light, even in the moonlight and often in my study time, I have no qualms now to admitting it.

“Books are a uniquely portable magic,” says author Stephen King, and I carry the magic within easy reach most of the time. With the advent of screens at home and unlimited supply of visual programmes, the time spent on reading by the younger generations is dwindling drastically. It makes me sad.

Some places in the West, I’m told, there is a habit of leaving a book in a public place when you have finished with it to enable the others to partake of the joy. What a beautiful way to convey and convince people of the unwavering delight of reading!

A quote by Ernest Hemingway has stayed with me: “There is no friend as loyal as a book.”

Benefits of reading are many. Mental stimulation, brain exercise, vocabulary increase, memory improvement, enhances imagination, fights depression and wards off loneliness. The most convincing one is, the love of books is all consuming and that is the most rewarding and compelling reason to do so. The choice of authors I read has changed with the passing years and fiction has been replaced with spiritual, travel, biographies, and self-help books. What still remains the same is that books and I are friends forever!

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor

Blurb: I would find answers to life’s conundrums in the written word. I would read by night light, even in the moonlight and often in my study time

top news
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities