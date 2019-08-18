Aaditya lauds Modi for plastic ban push, wants law

cities

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who spearheaded the plastic ban in Maharashtra, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pitching for freedom from single-use plastic in his Independence Day speech. “Can we free India from single-use plastic? Let a significant step be made on October 2,” Modi had said.

Thackeray said that since Modi had made the initiative a part of his speech, it will gain momentum and soon become a law. “I want to congratulate the Prime Minister for mentioning the single-use plastic ban issue in his speech. We have done it in Maharashtra, now when the PM speaks on it from the Red Fort, it will become a movement. We hope there is a bill on banning single-use plastic soon,” Thackeray said at Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Saturday. If all states come together to ban the use of such plasticware, the impact will be multi-fold, he said, adding the amount of garbage collected in Mumbai has reduced after the ban. “Illegal manufacturing of plastic in any state should curbed. If there is a ban on production, usage and sale, only then will it be effective,” he said. Thackeray added that airports and stations in India can be made free of single-use plastic. He said the civic body will deploy additional blue squads for better enforcement in the state. He, however, added that a “mindset change” is required for the ban to be effective.

