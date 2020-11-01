e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / AAP calls North MCD ‘corrupt’, demands CAG probe; BJP says allegation ‘baseless’

AAP calls North MCD ‘corrupt’, demands CAG probe; BJP says allegation ‘baseless’

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation of corruption, and said the civic body has been under-recording the amount of property tax it has collected every year, and demanded the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) investigate the matter.

The BJP, which governs the three municipal corporations in the city, hit back, calling the allegations “baseless”.

“The North MCD should be collecting ₹2,100 crore as property tax from 12 lakh people every year, but records show that only ₹700 crores is collected annually from four lakh people. The remaining ₹1400 crore is siphoned off,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s in charge of municipal corporation affairs.

He also said, “The BJP leaders are looting ₹1400 crores collected by the MCD in the name of property tax, due to which they cannot pay their employees — doctors, nursing staff, teachers and sanitation workers. AAP demands that this matter should be thoroughly investigated by the CAG.”

BJP’s Delhi unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “AAP is a bunch of people who are experts on baseless statements. The party is in power in the Delhi government, and if they feel there is any kind of scam in MCDs they are free to recommend a CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] probe, or else they should stop churning baseless allegations.”

top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In