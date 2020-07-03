Abhay Chautala meets party workers in Ambala, Yamunanagar

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:48 IST

Senior INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala on Friday met party workers in Ambala and Yamunanagar.

Addressing party workers in Ambala, Chautala said, “The government was adamant in opening liquor vends during the lockdown. We opposed the decision and told them that people will come out of their homes and create nuisance if liquor vends are opened. However, both the chief minister and home minister Anil Vij are “bachelor nomads” (chhade malang) and did not pay heed since they don’t have small kids at home. The state government has developed drug and liquor mafia and shields those who are involved in kidnapping and extortion.”

On his brother Ajay calling his meeting with Ashok Tanwar as “zero meeting zero”, Abhay said, “Ajay should know how he became hero from zero. He should remove his Chautala surname and his misunderstandings will be cleared.”

Ambala district president Shishpal Jandheri claimed that nearly 150 political leaders from the BJP, JJP, Congress and others parties joined the INLD on Friday.

In Yamunanagar, Chautala claimed that the present BJP-JJP government will collapse after the Baroda by election. On removal of PTI teachers in the state, he said the state government should have gone to the court for a review after the Supreme Court’s order.