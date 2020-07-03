e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Abhay Chautala meets party workers in Ambala, Yamunanagar

Abhay Chautala meets party workers in Ambala, Yamunanagar

Chautala claimed that the present BJP-JJP government will collapse after the Baroda by election.

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Abhay Chautala
Abhay Chautala (HT File)
         

Senior INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala on Friday met party workers in Ambala and Yamunanagar.

Addressing party workers in Ambala, Chautala said, “The government was adamant in opening liquor vends during the lockdown. We opposed the decision and told them that people will come out of their homes and create nuisance if liquor vends are opened. However, both the chief minister and home minister Anil Vij are “bachelor nomads” (chhade malang) and did not pay heed since they don’t have small kids at home. The state government has developed drug and liquor mafia and shields those who are involved in kidnapping and extortion.”

On his brother Ajay calling his meeting with Ashok Tanwar as “zero meeting zero”, Abhay said, “Ajay should know how he became hero from zero. He should remove his Chautala surname and his misunderstandings will be cleared.”

Ambala district president Shishpal Jandheri claimed that nearly 150 political leaders from the BJP, JJP, Congress and others parties joined the INLD on Friday.

In Yamunanagar, Chautala claimed that the present BJP-JJP government will collapse after the Baroda by election. On removal of PTI teachers in the state, he said the state government should have gone to the court for a review after the Supreme Court’s order.

top news
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In