Abhivyakti 2019 today: SIIC IIT Kanpur start-up expo to highlight innovations

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:03 IST

Start-up incubation and innovation centre (SIIC) IIT Kanpur is organising its annual start-up showcase event, Abhivyakti 2019, on Tuesday. The event will bring government officials, business leaders and innovators under one roof to unveil the trailblazing innovations supported by SIIC IIT Kanpur.

“With Abhivyakti 2019, we want the nation to know about the recent achievements of the incubation centre in terms of the number and quality of innovations we are supporting,” said SIIC IIT Kanpur professor-in-charge Amitabha Bandyopadhyay.

“SIIC IIT Kanpur is now ready to become a leading technology business incubator across the globe. The start-ups supported by us are trying to solve some of the most pressing technological issues and societal challenges and transforming millions of lives,” he added.

At Abhivyakti’19, the selected start-ups will showcase their innovations to some of the key influential people in government bodies, investment firms and industries. The event will commence with the start-up expo followed by a panel discussion on ‘How incubators are shaping the Indian entrepreneurship landscape’.

The event includes a presentation by start-ups where they will describe their product in detail and their potential impact. The experience will allow participants to collaborate with innovation experts and connect with and learn from business teams in their area.

Led by Bandyopadhyay and Nikhil Aggarwal, the session will engage inspiring leaders like UP additional chief secretary Alok Sinha, GoI DST programme head (innovation, entrepreneurship and technology commercialisation) Harkesh Mittal, among others.

Established in 2000, SIIC IIT Kanpur is one of the oldest technology business incubators with many successes under its belt such as CuradevBiopharma, Weather-Risk Advisory, GeoKno, E-spin Nanotech, Aarav Unmanned Systems, and HelpUsGreen.