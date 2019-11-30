e-paper
Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Accountant absconding after cheating realty firm of ₹5.65 crore

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:35 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
An accountant at a real estate developers’ firm in Kharghar, cheated the company of ₹5.65 crore by allegedly forging signatures to purchase construction material and then selling it for personal gain.

The accused was cheating the company since January 2017. The accountant, identified as Chunky Manglani, has been absconding since Monday.

Manglani worked at a construction firm called Vastu Builders and Developers.

APMC police on Friday booked a case against him on charges of cheating and forgery, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Anand Patil, who runs the firm with his elder brother Sangram and five other business partners.

Manglani was hired in 2014.

The incident came to light when Patil asked Manglani to get signatures of Sangram to initiate payments to a supplier on November 21. After Manglani brought the cheque to Patil for a second sign, the latter suspected something amiss.

On Monday, Patil found a payment of ₹2 lakh towards a construction material supplier made on November 1. When he checked with the supplier, they found that the signature of their partner Uttam Yelmar was forged on the cheque.

Manglani had allegedly issued cheques in the name of 11 companies from January 2017 till now, police said.

“The developers alleged that Manglani used to place order for materials using the firm’s money and after receiving the material, would transfer it elsewhere not bringing it to the sites. He would then sell it to other firms,” said senior inspector at APMC police station, Satish Nikam.

