Accuracy curve stumps Pune u14 cricketers: 2,283 extras in 1 interschool tournament

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 19:33 IST

Pune The experience of playing competitive cricket is the fulcrum around which the sport has turned local Pune talent into India internationals.

Yet, from the sidelines of the Law College and the Fergusson College cricket grounds these past two weeks, it is quite clear there is an “extra” spoke in the wheel.

The Poona District Cricket Association’s (PDCA) under-14 interschool cricket tournament, won by Symbiosis High School ‘B’, saw 32 of Pune’s best schools for cricket put their talent on the mat. The pitch used was mat.

For many of the cricketers, bowling on mat was a new experience. For some, it was their first competitive outing.

Consider these explanations for an astonishing statistic at the end of the tournament: In the 41 league matches 1,777 runs came via Extras; no-balls, wide balls, byes, leg-byes and over-throws.

In 12 knockout matches - pre-quarters to finals, 506 runs came from extras.

By any standard of cricket, at any level, that is unforgivable in terms of ensuring the basics are in place - bowling and fielding.

“Bowling practice in school and going to a cricket club and tuning up are two different things. Many bowlers are bowling for the first time in a tournament, so there is pressure. They can only improve with practice,” is how Vishal Biramane, head coach, Angel High School, reasons it.

“We cannot expect high standards of (wwicket)-keeping and bowling because they are learning. Once they get in the habit of playing matches, they will improve. Coaches need to give special attention to every bowler,” is Symbiosis School coach Nitin Gunjal’s reasoning.

“Most bowlers don’t focus on line and length and that’s why they bowl so many extras. Once a player starts playing club cricket, it helps them improve,” explains

Aaryashur Sonwane, a medium pacer from SSPMS day school, the third-highest wicket taker of the tournament, 12 wickets in five matches, believes a focus on bowling stump-to-stump is the key.

“Bowling stump-to-stump should be the focus for the u12 and u14 level. Players at our age need to practice a lot as it helps us to control the extras,” says Sonwane.

Ruchir Deshpande, right-arm off spinner of Symbiosis High School, who was best bowler of the tournament, taking 21 wickets in seven matches.

“It is also about understanding bowling, i.e. how much the ball turns, or from what length one is getting wickets. Pitch surface also makes a difference,” Deshpande adds.

Sushrut Sawant, an off spinner from Symbiosis, explains, “Accuracy at this age is little difficult if the bowler is not practising regularly. Bowling the right length is very important. First bounce – where you pitch the ball - will decide whether you get a wicket or not, so coaches teach us during practice, where to pitch the ball.”

Don’t over-coach, but focus, focus, focus

Dilip Vengsarkar, former Indian player

“Over coaching” is something a lot of coaches do these days. They will try to change the action, which is not needed at this age. Is is important that a bowler is accurate at the age (under-14). The rest one can develop in the future.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, India ‘A’

Many don’t practice seriously at this age. Players take cricket as a fun activity at this age. Coaches needs to step in and help them understand what is important while bowling. They dream of becoming Zaheer Khan, Mitchell Starc or Jasprit Bumrah, but forget to follow the process, so the role of coaches becomes very important.

Siddhesh Veer, India u19

Focus is in needed in practice. Practice bowling in good areas to left- and right-handed batsmen. One needs to play a lot of matches as well. It will not come after two days of practice.

“Extra runs” at U14 PDCA interschool tournament

41 league matches: 1,777 extras

5 pre-quarters: 175

4 quarter-finals: 138

2 semifinals: 107

1 final (2 innings): 86

Surface: Mat