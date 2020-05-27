ACP with Pune police booked in extortion case in Satara

cities

May 27, 2020

PUNE A case of extortion has been registered at Satara against Deepak Humbare, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), special branch.

An assistant police inspector (API) SV Buva, in-charge of Bhuinj police station, was investigating the case until Wednesday. However, the investigation has now been transferred to a senior police officer in Satara.

“No, there is no arrest yet. We are investigating the case,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajit Tike of the Wai division of Satara police, who is now investigating the case.

ACP Humbare has served as head of the control room at Pune police and was in the special branch when he was sent on compulsory leave.

While on compulsory leave, he allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a person booked in a case of firing in Satara. He allegedly asked for the money in exchange for prevention of the said person’s arrest.

The ACP also allegedly accepted Rs 40,000 after which a case of extortion was registered at Bhuinj police station.

ACP Humbare has served in several parts of the state along with Pune.