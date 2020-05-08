Acting as police volunteers, Ludhiana women show the way to serve society amid lockdown

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:40 IST

At a time when venturing out of homes during the Covid-19 outbreak is risky, several city women have set an example to serve society during the lockdown by choosing to help out police in implementing curfew in the city as volunteers.

These women volunteers, working from morning to evening with the police personnel in performing various duties, said their parents proudly allowed them to help the police during curfew.

Meenu, 18, probably the youngest woman volunteer, wishes to join the police force as an officer in future. A resident of Kundanpuri, Meenu had appeared in Class 12 examinations, but the result was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She said in this difficult time, she did not want to lose an opportunity to serve society. “When I talked to my parents about my wish to join the police as a volunteer, they did not think twice and gave their consent. I enrolled myself on the online portal of the police department. After being selected, I have been working from 8am to 6pm daily with the police,” said Meenu, whose father sells street food.

“My duty is to ask commuters their reason to step out of home. I check their curfew passes. In case they don’t possess valid passes, I inform the police personnel on duty,” she said, adding that this has been a great learning experience for her.

A total of eight women are working as volunteers with the Division Number 8 police station.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at the police station, said the women volunteers, aged 18 to 40, were working hard to maintain law and order in the area.

Volunteer Rama Sharma, 36, a teacher at a private school, said, “I could have chosen to stay home during the lockdown, but I decided to volunteer. I work from 8am to 10pm. Later, I go home and send online lessons to my students.”

Shilpa, 33, mother of two children, said, “We are not facing any problem. We get food, water and other necessary articles while on duty. People are also polite to volunteers. Residents of my colony appreciate my initiative.”

“After I decided to be a volunteer, I asked my family members, who proudly gave their consent to my decision. I have also worked as a traffic marshal with the traffic police,” she said.