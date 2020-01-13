Admn to go strict on punctuality at govt hosps

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:32 IST

LUCKNOW Administrative officials will conduct surprise inspections to ensure that doctors reach government hospitals on time and stay at their designated hospital/district where they are posted.

In an order issued on January 10, principal secretary (medical health) Devesh Chaturvedi asked doctors to be punctual on duty.

“It has been observed that doctors do not stay at hospitals/places they are posted and this hinders treatment, particularly in cases of emergency. Hence all the in-charges should ask doctors to remain on duty,” said the communique from the principal secretary to all additional directors, chief medical officers and medical superintendents.

To ensure doctors remain on duty on time, district magistrates/divisional commissioners/senior health officials will carry out surprise inspections at hospitals. Administrative officials will reach hospitals and check the attendance of doctors who are supposed to be on duty at that time.