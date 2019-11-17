After being alerted by bank’s Mumbai control room, police arrest four trying to break into ATM in Gzb

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:54 IST

Ghaziabad: The police on Sunday foiled a robbery attempt at an ATM kiosk near the Railway Road police post in Muradnagar and arrested four armed men while trying to break into the machine. The police said that they were alerted by the bank’s control room in Mumbai around 1.25am and a team rushed to the scene of crime.

A timely intervention prevented a robbery of ₹26 lakh, the police said. Officials of the bank told the Ghaziabad police that they have connected all their ATMs and the CCTVs to a centralised control room at Mumbai where someone spotted the four suspects damaging the ATM in Ghaziabad and trying to flee with cash.

The suspects were identified as Govind Das, Rohit Das, Ajay Rayal and Vikas Kumar — all residents of Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.

“The call from Mumbai control centre of the bank landed at Muradnagar police station and a team was immediately despatched to the site. There, the team found that the suspects had broken off the main gate of the ATM centre and also the upper portion of the machine in a bid to take away the cash. The bank officials told us that the machine had about ₹26 lakh cash,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The police said that the suspects started to run and also opened fire after seeing a police team. “During retaliatory firing, three of them sustained bullet injuries to their legs. They were rushed to the hospital. Due to their modus operandi, we suspect that they had similarly robbed another ATM in Loni (under jurisdiction of Loni Border police station) about one-and-a-half months ago and had escaped with ₹15 lakh cash,” Jadaun added.

The cops said that the suspects during both the incidents — at Muradnagar and Loni — had arrived in an auto and targeted the ATM of the same bank. The police also recovered arms from the possession of the robbers.