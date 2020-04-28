e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / After Covid cases, some areas of APMC market to be shut for trading

After Covid cases, some areas of APMC market to be shut for trading

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:50 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday withdrew its order to shut the wholesale APMC market in Vashi for two weeks. It instead demarcated areas on the market premises where no trading will be allowed.

These areas and stalls in the market are where Covid cases have been detected.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The earlier order of shutting the market for two weeks has been cancelled. The entire market is not being shut as it will affect supplies of essential agriculture commodities to Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

The instructions will be enforced for the next 14 days.

APMC secretary Anil Chavan said, “Six traders have been tested positive for Covid in the market in the past 10 days. Their shops and those adjoining them have been shut.”

top news
India slams USCIRF report on religious freedom violations
India slams USCIRF report on religious freedom violations
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities