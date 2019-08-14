After denotification demand by farmers of Hi-Tech City, state officials direct GDA to conduct land survey

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:23 IST

Deliberations to take up the issue of denotifying farmers’ land currently with private developers who were issued licenses under the Hi-Tech City township policy of the state government have started at Lucknow. Farmers from Ghaziabad had contended that despite the MoU between the developer and the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) in 2011, there has been little progress concerning the construction made by the developer.

The farmers belong to areas near NH-9 and moved the court in a bid to get the layout maps of their land sanctioned or exempt their land from the area earmarked for the development of Hi-Tech Township. Under the terms, the land in the notified area cannot be sold to any other person but the developer.

The Allahabad high court, in a recent order over a petition filed by several farmers from Ghaziabad, had directed the GDA to consider their plea within three months.

“A meeting with state officials was held at Lucknow on Tuesday to discuss the issue of de-notification. There were lengthy discussions about the Hi-Tech City projects taken up across the state. We have been told to identify areas on the outskirts of the proposed townships and areas which are no longer required for the project. We have been given one month to also assess the financial health of the developer concerning constructions that have been taken up and the ones which are pending,” Kanchan Verma, the authority’s vice-chairperson, said.

“Once the meeting with the developer is held and surveys are taken up, the report will be submitted to the state officials. We will then initiate a survey. If the developers wish to submit revised maps with lesser land requirement, it will have to be approved by the state administration. Likewise, the extension sought by the developer for the project will also be decided by the state officials,” she added.

According to GDA officials, two projects under the state government’s Hi-Tech City policy were given licenses. One of the developers was to purchase about 4,004 acres of land but purchased only 2,850 acres to date, they said. They added that the other developer was to purchase about 4,000 acres but could purchase only about 750 acres so far.

The GDA said that the survey will be taken up for the 4,004-acre township while the decision over the other township proposed over 4,000 acres will be taken up at the state level.

A spokesperson for the Uppal Chaddha Hi-Tech Developers said, “We will be very glad to assure the GDA on our commitment to acquiring both the land parcels—the one for which we have already paid farmers and the rest for the land, which is yet to be acquired.”

Earlier, the authority had held various meetings between farmers and developers but nothing material could emerge. The farmers later moved the high court.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:23 IST