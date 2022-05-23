After heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR, Gurugram urges for WFH 'wherever possible'

Hours after Delhi-NCR was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday, the Gurugram district administration issued an advisory asking private companies to allow their staff to “work from home” so that the traffic congestion on roads could be prevented. The advisory came as the city in Haryana - neighbouring Delhi - witnessed waterlogging just like the national capital. Traffic snarls were reported across the National Capital Region with the morning commuters getting impacted.

Several major roads in Gurugram too were flooded after the morning downpour . “The advisory is issued only for today and all those who have offices in Gurugram should continue to work from home to the extent possible,” read the advisory by Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who added that civic agencies can carry out the repair works if roads remain free.

Yadav, who is also the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said it was advisable that companies ensured that as many employees as possible worked from home. “This won't be possible for industries and the manufacturing sector but should be followed wherever possible,” he said.

About 2,500 cops were deployed across Gurugram at key locations to manage traffic as commuters were stranded in several areas.

Ravinder Kumar Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that since it was a busy Monday morning, the volume of traffic was expected to be high and that there are many stretches where trees have also been uprooted due to the storm. “We have deployed teams, and are pumping out water through motors to ensure smooth flow of traffic, but congestion is being reported from many areas,” he said, warning commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

Earlier, Gurgaon traffic police had tweeted: “We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home. Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you …. (sic)”.

