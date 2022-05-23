Gurugram traffic police on WFH amid heavy rain: 'We don't have an option but...'

The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday asked the residents of the city - neighbouring Delhi - to "consider exercising the option to work from home" after a heavy rainfall on Monday caused flooding on city roads and blockade due to uprooted trees. “We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home. Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you,” the department tweeted with images of officials helping as commuters stranded in several waterlogged areas.

The city's traffic police has been putting out constant updates about the situation on roads. ?"Water logging has been reported near Atul Kataria chowk . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice (sic)."

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you.

"Water logging has been reported near Sec -31/40 road . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. (sic)" it said in another post.

Delhi-NCR received heavy rain on Monday morning, which brought down temperatures but also created inconvenience for commuters. Power cuts were reported and air traffic too was disrupted.

Traffic update for Gurugram

Water logging has been reported near Atul Kataria chowk, Bakhtawar chowk, MDI chowk, Kanhai chowk, Aggrasain chowk, Vatika chowk, Mayfield garden chowk and Iffco chowk. Several roads in Sector 31/40, 42/47 and South City-2 are also submerged in water. A stretch of the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road - a key connecting road for commuters travelling towards Delhi - is also flooded. The waterlogging has caused major traffic snarls in several areas of the city. The police have advised the commuters to plan the travel accordingly, or avoid the commute altogether if possible.

Sewer overflowing at Signature tower area, request all commuters to Drive Safe & if possible use alternate routes.

Traffic update for Noida

Meanwhile in Noida, the traffic police informed the commuters of traffic congestion in Sector-62 Model Town roundabout and Tilpata area due to blockage caused by uprooted trees. However, the traffic on Jewar Toll and Yamuna Expressway is running at normal speed.

Several parts of the national capital and the NCR received heavy rain with thunderstorms. Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has also been affected with a delay in around 100 flights, and route diversion in 19 others. Power cuts were also reported from many areas today morning.