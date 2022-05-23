Delhi rains: Wind speeds touching 75 km/hr cause significant drop in temperature
NEW DELHI: The national capital region on Monday witnessed light-to-moderate rainfall since early morning, accompanied by strong winds of around 75 km/hr as of 7 am, causing flight disruptions and waterlogging in several parts of Delhi.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the first moderate-to-high intensity storm of the season, as March and April only recorded dry thunder spells. There was also a sharp drop in minimum temperature owing to the storm today, with an 11-degrees Celsius drop occurring between 5:40 am (29) and 7 am (18).
Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 17.1 degrees Celsius on Monday morning – nine degrees below normal for this time of the year – against 23.1 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.
“It is at 7 am too that the highest wind speed of around 75 km/hr was recorded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport. One of the key impacts of this spell was also the sharp drop in surface temperature and this spell is likely to have a cooling effect for the next few days too, keeping heatwave away until May 28 at least,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IM.
He said that wind speeds consistently remained between 40 km/hr and 55 km/hr between 6 am and 8 am, with the maximum speed of 75 km/hr being reported at 6:56 am.
Met officials are of the opinion that such summer storms are not unusual. However, Delhi has this year not seen any active western disturbance sufficient enough to bring such rainfall or such gusty winds.
“This is the first moderate-to-high intensity storm of the season. We consider summer season March 1 onwards, and while the normal occurrence of thunderstorms from March till May-end are 12-14 days, this year, we have only seen 4-5 days. They too have mostly been dry thunder spells,” Jenamani added.
IMD data showed that Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi’s weather records, received 12.3 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am today, while 52.2 mm of rainfall was recorded at Ayanagar. Palam received 27.6 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi road area and the Ridge received 13.8 mm and 14.2 mm, respectively.
Delhi witnessed a dry spell in the month of March, and only 0.3 mm of rainfall in April. Till yesterday, May recorded only 3 mm of rainfall.
The IMD classifies rainfall as ‘light’ when it is between 2.5 and 15.5 mm, ‘moderate’ when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, and ‘heavy’ when it exceeds 64.5 mm in a single day.
Met officials said that isolated spells of very light rain may occur in the second half of the day as well, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.
Gusty winds uproot trees in Delhi, disrupt traffic
The Delhi fire control room received at least 20 calls until 9 am on Monday related to the uprooting of trees and wall collapses because of the heavy rain and gusty winds. The calls were received from places such as Delhi Cantonment, Civil Lines, Main Rohtak Road, and Dhaula Khan. The rains and the gusty winds up to 70 km per hour also led to traffic jams in many parts of the city.
Gurugram rains: Waterlogging woes return; 2,500 cops deployed to manage traffic
The traffic police advised people to avoid stretches such as Narsinghpur area, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52 and Daulatabad Flyover. “We have deployed teams, and are pumping out water through motors to ensure smooth flow of traffic, but congestions are being reported from many areas,” Ravinder Kumar Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, warning commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.
Delhi faces power cuts amid rains, gusty winds
New Delhi: The heavy rain and gusty winds uprooted trees and led to water logging in Delhi on Monday and triggered power cuts across the city. The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms were expected to continue in the city accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 kilometre per hour. Officials urged residents, especially children, to stay away from electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, and streetlights.
Delhi rain, thunderstorm brings down temperature: 11 degrees in 1.5 hours
Delhi was much in need of a relief amid intense heatwave over the last few weeks and heavy rain and thunderstorms did just that. The mercury dropped by around 11 degrees Celsius in nearly 1.5 hours on Monday morning. “Today, between 5:40 am and 7 am, temperature fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius,” the India Meteorological Department said as per news agency ANI. Power blackouts were also reported.
Wind speed may pass 90 kmph in Delhi-NCR amid rain: IMD warning for these areas
The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected. Predicted impact of storm The weather department officials have predicted damage to vulnerable structures and kutcha houses/walls and huts. “Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops,” is also expected today. Immediately get out of water bodies.
