After Verka, Ludhiana dairy farmers hike milk prices by ₹3 per litre

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:59 IST

A day after the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed), which sells milk products under the brand name Verka, hiked the prices of its milk variants by ₹2 per litre, the Ludhiana dairy farmers association announced an increase in the milk prices by ₹3 per litre. The revised price of ₹58 per litre will be affective by Friday.

Until now, dairy farmers in Ludhiana were selling fat milk at ₹55 per litre. The association had earlier increased the prices by ₹2 per litre in May.

In a press conference organised by the Ludhiana dairy farmers association on Thursday, the dairy farmers said that the decision for increasing the prices have been taken due to increasing fodder costs.

Currently, there are a total of 600 dairy farmers in Haibowal and Tajpur area.

“In the past four months, the fodders prices have doubled, leaving the dairy farmers heavily burdened,” said Ludhiana dairy farmers association president DS Oberoi.

Speaking on the recent hike made by Milkfed, Oberoi said that it is a ‘coincidence’ that the Verka and Amul also increased the prices of their milk variants.

“The association has been contemplating increasing the price of milk from quite some time. It is a coincidence that just when we planned to announce the hike, Verka and Amul also revised their prices,” told Oberoi.

PROVIDE SUBSIDY ON FODDER: FARMERS TO GOVT

The dairy farmers also demanded that the state government provide subsidy on the cattle feed. “Though we have approached the government on several occasions to provide a subsidy, our requests are yet to be acknowledged by the government. We request the government to provide aids to dairy farmers who are currently facing challenges in running their business,” said Paramjeet Singh, Haibowal dairy farmers association chief.

“In the past four months, a total of 100 dairy farmers in Ludhiana have shut down their units due to loss,” he added.