After woman kills self, Landlady booked for failing to verify tenant

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:12 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police registered an FIR against the landlady of the flat where a 39-year-old woman from Punjab had allegedly killed self on the intervening night of December 13/14. The police said the owner of the flat was booked for not undertaking tenant verification of the victim.

According to police, a team reached the flat at a locality in Indirapuram where the woman, an employee with a Noida-based company, had allegedly killed self. Later, the police, upon deliberations, had contacted her family members and took up legal procedures.

“The owner of the flat is from Delhi and was booked under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). This action was taken up as the flat owner did not cooperate with the police and had also not taken up the verification of the tenant who later killed herself,” Keshav Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram), said.

The police said they enquired with the flat owner about the victim but she was not able to tell them about her credentials and did not cooperate with the police.

“The police have time and again approached residents and made appeals to get verification of tenants done. We again appeal to residents to take up police verification of tenants at the earliest in order to avoid legal hassles,” he added.

The Indirapuram police suo motu registered an FIR against the flat owner and also named her in it. They added that the deceased woman was staying at the flat for the past two months and police after the incident found that no tenant verification procedure was initiated by the flat owner.

According to police, the victim had also left behind a suicide note which stated that no one should be blamed for her death.