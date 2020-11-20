Agnihotri asks CM to issue white paper on loss suffered by Himachal due to Covid-19 pandemic

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:54 IST

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday lashed out at the state government over its decision to celebrate the completion of its three-year regime in December and its inability to contain the spread of Covid-19 and increasing deaths due to the virus and has demanded chief minister Jai Ram Thakur issue white papers on the loss suffered during the pandemic.

He has also demanded the state government to publicise the details of purchases made during the pandemic.

In a statement issued by Agnihotri, he said that the present state government has proved to be incompetent and at a time when deaths due to the infection and positive cases are increasing day by day, the state government is readying to celebrate its three-year tenure.

He said that the pandemic has created a chaotic situation in the state and people have lost faith in the healthcare system and asked CM to tell the reasons to celebrate when nearly 500 deaths have occurred due to Covid-19.

“Himachal is not safe under the regime of Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government as decisions are taken hastily which are immediately withdrawn after they backfire. Prices of essential commodities, electricity, water and bus fares have been hiked, government treasury has been destroyed by continuous loans, bogus foundation laying ceremonies are being done and the state is suffering huge losses daily due to the pandemic. The state government cannot hide these facts by making false claims,” he said.

Agnihotri further said that the CM is worried about losing his power and position and when the state government should rigorously work to contain the spread of the virus, but he is busy holding rallies.