e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Agri ordinances: Protests held outside Cong MPs’ houses in Amritsar

Agri ordinances: Protests held outside Cong MPs’ houses in Amritsar

Farmers demand rollback of Centre orders besides loan waiver for community.

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Protesters raising slogans outside the residence of Congress Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla for the withdrawal of the agriculture ordinances in Amritsar on Tuesday.
Protesters raising slogans outside the residence of Congress Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla for the withdrawal of the agriculture ordinances in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Protesting against the agriculture ordinances introduced by the Centre, hundreds of farmers gathered outside the residences of Congress MPs here on Tuesday. However, no social distancing was followed by them.

Kisan Majdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) district president Lakhwinder Singh led the stir outside MP Gurjit Singh Aujla’s house, where they raised slogans against the Centre and Punjab government.

The protest outside Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s residence was led by Tarn Taran-based farm labourer leader Sukhwinder Singh Sabran.

“The ordinances are not only anti-farmer, but also against the interests of arhtiyas and labourers of Punjab and Haryana. Already, only 6% of agriculture produce is being purchased by government agencies while the rights to pick up 94% of it have been given to private players. Due to this, the yield is being bought on low rates as compared to the MSPs.”

KMSC state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The government is planning to sell the assets of the Mandi board by privatising the agriculture sector, but we will never allow this.”

The farmers demanded revocation of the ordinances, besides loan waiver for all. During the protests, they also asked the Centre to implement the Swaminathan Commission report.

Meanwhile, MP Aujla said the farmers’ demand is genuine. “I will raise this in parliament. Congress has already been opposing the ordinances. Farmers should protest outside the residences of Akali-BJP MPs.”

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In