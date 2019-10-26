e-paper
Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Ahead of Diwali, Chandigarh’s air quality poorest this year

The air quality index in Chandigarh crossed the 200 mark for the first time this year

cities Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
AQI is a numerical scale used for reporting day-to-day air quality with regard to human health and the environment.(HT)
         

The air quality index (AQI) of Chandigarh on Friday went from moderate to worse, crossing the 200 mark and registering 202, the worst this year.

The AQI in Panchkula too reached its poorest at 203.

Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) member secretary TS Nautiyal said, “ This is due unfavourable weather conditions in the city.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional director Surender Paul said, “Presently, the easterly winds, filled  with moisture, are blowing in the city and aren’t helping in reducing the pollutants. In the coming days, the north westerly winds will blow and help in reducing air pollution.”  He said in isolated areas, hazy or smoggy weather can be observed.

 WHAT IS AQI?

AQI is a numerical scale used for reporting day-to-day air quality with regard to human health and the environment. Under this scale, there are different categories to check air quality.

One can check the AQI of different places on the Sameer application of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). If the AQI recorded ranges between 201-300, it is categorised as poor and residents might face breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure. If the recording falls between 301-500, the AQI can range from very poor to severe. 

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:52 IST

