e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ahead of monsoon, Chaura Bazaar retailers seek respite from water-logging woes

Ahead of monsoon, Chaura Bazaar retailers seek respite from water-logging woes

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chaura Bazaar retailers urged mayor Balkar Sandhu to get the old Talab Bazaar drain unclogged ahead of monsoon as it causes water-logging in the locality after rains every year.

Sandhu and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra had visited Chaura Bazaar on Monday to participate in a Covid-19 awareness drive. They distributed masks among visitors and shopkeepers. They also apprised the traders of the importance of maintaining hygiene.

State general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Sunil Mehra, said, “An old drain which starts from Talab Bazaar and merges with Buddha Nullah moving through different parts of the old city, has been choked for years. Due to this, rainwater accumulates in most of the old city areas and shopkeepers suffer losses.”

We urged the municipal corporation (MC) to expedite the work of cleaning the sewer lines in the city so that residents do not suffer during monsoon.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said he directed the MC staff to speed up the work of cleaning the sewer lines. “The officials have also been directed to clean the Buddha Nullah ahead of monsoon so that the internal drains, which discharge waste in the Nullah, do not choke during monsoon,” said mayor.

top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In