Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 10, 2024, is 22.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 26.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.52 °C and 27.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 148.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.52 °C and 27.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 148.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 11, 2024
|24.08 °C
|Few clouds
|December 12, 2024
|24.59 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 13, 2024
|24.81 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 14, 2024
|24.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 15, 2024
|25.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|25.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 17, 2024
|25.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy