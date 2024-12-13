Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 13, 2024, is 21.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.02 °C and 26.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.96 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 187.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 14, 2024
|21.00
|Broken clouds
|December 15, 2024
|23.51
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|24.98
|Few clouds
|December 17, 2024
|25.66
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|25.65
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|25.72
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|26.03
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
