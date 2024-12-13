Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.96 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 187.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 14, 2024 21.00 Broken clouds December 15, 2024 23.51 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 24.98 Few clouds December 17, 2024 25.66 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 25.65 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 25.72 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 26.03 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.39 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.82 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.13 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.29 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.0 °C Broken clouds Delhi 16.53 °C Sky is clear

