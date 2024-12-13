Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 13, 2024, is 21.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.02 °C and 26.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.96 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 187.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Ahmedabad weather update on December 13, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 14, 202421.00Broken clouds
December 15, 202423.51Sky is clear
December 16, 202424.98Few clouds
December 17, 202425.66Sky is clear
December 18, 202425.65Sky is clear
December 19, 202425.72Sky is clear
December 20, 202426.03Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.61 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.39 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.82 °C Light rain
Bengaluru22.13 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad24.29 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.0 °C Broken clouds
Delhi16.53 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On