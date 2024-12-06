Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 7, 2024 26.59 °C Broken clouds December 8, 2024 26.7 °C Broken clouds December 9, 2024 24.29 °C Scattered clouds December 10, 2024 23.42 °C Few clouds December 11, 2024 24.1 °C Scattered clouds December 12, 2024 25.0 °C Few clouds December 13, 2024 24.57 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Few clouds Kolkata 23.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.02 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.77 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.76 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 6, 2024, is 27.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.02 °C and 30.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.66 °C and 29.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 126.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

