Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 19, 2024 32.29 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 33.02 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 30.94 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 28.61 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 29.51 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 28.62 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 30.69 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 18, 2024, is 32.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 36.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.21 °C and 35.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 36.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

