Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024
Jul 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on July 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 2, 2024, is 28.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 29.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.9 °C and 35.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 3, 2024
|34.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|34.23 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|33.34 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|31.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|33.6 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|35.05 °C
|Scattered clouds
|July 9, 2024
|26.03 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.25 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|28.67 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.88 °C
|Moderate rain
