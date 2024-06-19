Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 20, 2024 36.71 °C Scattered clouds June 21, 2024 36.44 °C Overcast clouds June 22, 2024 37.83 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 37.5 °C Broken clouds June 24, 2024 37.74 °C Scattered clouds June 25, 2024 34.87 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 32.91 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain Chennai 34.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 19, 2024, is 34.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.02 °C and 37.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.98 °C and 40.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.With temperatures ranging between 29.02 °C and 37.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.