Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.61 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 26, 2025, is 33.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.61 °C and 38.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:52 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.07 °C and 35.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.61 °C and 38.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 102.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 27, 2025 33.64 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 32.44 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 33.31 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 34.28 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 36.69 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 38.04 Scattered clouds April 2, 2025 38.09 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 34.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.98 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 34.88 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.58 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



