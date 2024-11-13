Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 14, 2024 32.18 °C Sky is clear November 15, 2024 31.77 °C Few clouds November 16, 2024 31.04 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 31.27 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 31.86 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 32.07 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 31.03 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.67 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.35 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 13, 2024, is 31.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 33.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.27 °C and 34.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 19.02 °C and 33.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 152.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 13, 2024

