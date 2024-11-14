Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 15, 2024 31.18 °C Sky is clear November 16, 2024 31.02 °C Few clouds November 17, 2024 31.41 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 31.89 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 31.43 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 31.02 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 30.97 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.19 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.5 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.07 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.37 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.29 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 14, 2024, is 29.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 33.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 15, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.37 °C and 33.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 156.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.