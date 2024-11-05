Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 5, 2024
Nov 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on November 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 5, 2024, is 31.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 35.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.0 °C and 35.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 35.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 5, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 6, 2024
|33.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|33.27 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|33.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|33.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 10, 2024
|33.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|33.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 12, 2024
|33.01 °C
|Sky is clear
