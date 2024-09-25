Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on September 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 25, 2024, is 32.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 36.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.94 °C and 36.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 36.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 60.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 26, 2024 33.91 °C Moderate rain
September 27, 2024 31.37 °C Moderate rain
September 28, 2024 28.61 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 29, 2024 30.0 °C Light rain
September 30, 2024 32.12 °C Light rain
October 1, 2024 32.97 °C Light rain
October 2, 2024 32.78 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On