IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / It's raining sops! AIADMK promises free washing machines, cable connection
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and AIADMK party leaders during the release of party's manifesto. (PTI)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and AIADMK party leaders during the release of party's manifesto. (PTI)
cities

It's raining sops! AIADMK promises free washing machines, cable connection

  • The AIADMK manifesto comes a day after the principal opposition the DMK released its election manifesto. Both bore several similarities.
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:42 AM IST

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released its election manifesto on Sunday to seek a third consecutive term in Tamil Nadu’s April 6 assembly elections by promising free washing machines, offering dual citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees and pledging free housing to people.

The AIADMK, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said it would urge the Centre to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act and work to bring education to the state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution.

Also read: MK Stalin says DMK would continue to urge Centre to scrap CAA

While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has vowed to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the AIADMK has offered providing training to students appearing for competitive exams such as NEET, UPSC and JEE. NEET is an emotional issue in the state as several students have died by suicide either because they failed to clear the exam or they feared they couldn’t realise their aspirations of studying medicine.

The AIADMK manifesto, coming a day after the DMK released its poll promises, bore several similarities. Both parties have tried to appeal to youngsters, women and the Tamil sentiment.

Increase in maternity leave for women government employees from nine months to one year and construction of new buildings with modern medical facilities for about 2,000 Amma Mini Clinics also found mention in the AIADMK manifesto.

To those who don’t own houses, the AIADMK has promised building and providing houses free of cost in rural and urban areas under the ‘Amma Illam Thittam’ (Amma Housing Scheme) and interest on housing loans availed from cooperative housing societies would be waived on loan repayment.

It also said that 1,500 per month would be disbursed to all ration card holders and the amount would be credited to bank accounts of woman family heads, senior AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan said.

While the DMK retained its 2016 assembly poll promise of free tablets with internet for students, the AIADMK has promised 2G data to students. The AIADMK has also promised to lower fuel prices.

Keeping the issue of Sri Lankan Tamils alive, the AIADMK manifesto promised steps to ensure dual citizenship and voting rights for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

“Both manifestos are meant to attract voters which they have but compared to DMK’s manifesto, the AIADMK has more sops,” said J Jeyaranjan, who researches political economy of Tamil Nadu.

After releasing the manifesto, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the party has ensured protection for farmers and students through loan waivers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly elections aiadmk
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
others

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The trial in the case is pending before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) court for trial. Pujari’s gang members are already facing trial in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench also said it would like to know about the progress of the pregnancy and the condition of the minor after two weeks. (HT File)
The bench also said it would like to know about the progress of the pregnancy and the condition of the minor after two weeks. (HT File)
others

Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The medical board of Sir JJ Hospital in its report had informed that the girl’s life was at equal risk irrespective of terminating the pregnancy or continuing it to term
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2008, the man had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for his harassment and torture in police custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In 2008, the man had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for his harassment and torture in police custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Court orders 15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Sarabjit Singh Verka, member of Punjab Human Rights Organisation, was framed in two fake terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The examinations would be conducted at the examination centres set up by the board. The centres would be announced at the time of issuance of roll numbers, says a Punjab School Education Board official. (HT photo)
The examinations would be conducted at the examination centres set up by the board. The centres would be announced at the time of issuance of roll numbers, says a Punjab School Education Board official. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Now the class 10 board exams will be held from May 4 and board exams of class 12 will begin on May 24, said controller examinations, Punjab School Education Board, Janak Raj Mehrok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
chandigarh news

Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The number of people showing up to get vaccinated is increasing by the day, says Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel removing the staff from Holy Christ School before LIT sealed the property. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police personnel removing the staff from Holy Christ School before LIT sealed the property. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The officials stated that the school’s allotment was cancelled as the government had found a number of discrepancies in its functioning, including its failure to pay around 80 lakh as dues and the use of a major portion of the site into a residential area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sangrur SSP has been to submit a report after taking action by the end of Tuesday. (Getty Images)
Sangrur SSP has been to submit a report after taking action by the end of Tuesday. (Getty Images)
others

Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The boys were punished, allegedly, by the sarpanch and panchayat members of Bhasaur village. Their families were also fined 5,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
chandigarh news

HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Sangrur district administration from convening a meeting for the election to the office of president, municipal council, Lehragaga
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district has been consistently seeing a surge in Covid cases over the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The district has been consistently seeing a surge in Covid cases over the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Village in Ludhiana declared containment zone as 30 students test positive for Covid

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Confirming the development, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said this is the first Covid containment zone to set up in the district this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The party has put up hoardings in Gujarati in Ghatkopar, extolling the community members to join the MNS party.
The party has put up hoardings in Gujarati in Ghatkopar, extolling the community members to join the MNS party.
others

MNS puts up hoardings in Gujarati to woo community in Mumbai

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
After targeting the Gujarati community in the past few years, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in a U-turn is now wooing the community members its latest enrolment drive, inaugurated by the party chief on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
chandigarh news

Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

By Navrajdeep Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Thapar University, Patiala, has turned out to be new Covid hotspot in Punjab as 38 students have been infected in just three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. (HT File)
Most schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Primary schools reopen in Kashmir after a year

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Primary schools reopened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, who heads the 6th Punjab Finance Commission.
Former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, who heads the 6th Punjab Finance Commission.
chandigarh news

6th finance panel to examine state’s fiscal health, suggest framework for restoration

By Navneet Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The commission will look at augmenting the Consolidated Fund of the state, outcomes of 15th Union Finance Commission and 6th Punjab Pay Commission
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Vaze joined the Shiv Sena in 2008. (HT File)
Sachin Vaze joined the Shiv Sena in 2008. (HT File)
mumbai news

Sachin Vaze’s Shiv Sena connection

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Vaze was never an active member of the party. He took the primary membership in 2008, but never renewed it and therefore it expires automatically, said a senior party functionary
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. (HT File)
Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. (HT File)
chandigarh news

J&K’s weather turns cold, rainy after relatively hot February

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:59 AM IST
After spells of rainfall and snowfall from March 7 to 14 across Kashmir, the weather office has predicted another wet spell from March 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP