Air pollution: HC orders removal of encroachments in Delhi ridge, dart shots from chopper to plant seeds

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:20 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government and other authorities to chalk out an action plan to the curb air pollution by removing encroachments in forest areas and suggested the use of dart shots from helicopter to plant seeds in the wooded regions.

A bench of justice GS Sistani and justice AJ Bhambhani said the priority of the moment is to remove the encroachments and plant more trees to create dense forest cover in the city. It also asked the municipal corporations to remove dust and loose soil from the roads and pavements in the city.

The court was hearing a plea which it had initiated itself on the menace of air pollution. It has been issuing directions at regular intervals to curtail air pollution in Delhi.

On Monday, the forest department informed the court that they are annually planting 18,000 trees. It said that Delhi has 21% green cover and they aim to increase up to 25% by 2025. It also told the court that more trees can be planted but the encroachments on about 70 hectares is yet to be removed.

Following this, the court asked the Delhi government to identify the areas by conducting a survey and submit an action plan to the Special Task Force (STF) being monitored by the Supreme Court.

“With the present state of affairs in Delhi, trees will get priority,” the bench said and asked the authorities to remove in four weeks the encroachment on forest land, including heavy encroachment in Southern Ridge where pakka houses and multi storeyed buildings have been constructed.

“In our view, this will be another step to reduce pollution in Delhi and to save forests,” the bench added.

With regard to the dust on the roads and pavements, the court said the civic bodies should ensure that construction sites are covered. It also asked them to hire labour that have been rendered jobless due to the construction ban for removal of dust from the side of the roads and pavements.

It suggested that while it may not be a good idea to cover every area with concrete, planting of shrubs and creepers will remove dust. If shrubs are planted on the sides of roads and pavements, the problem of dust could be solved, the court said.

The matter would be now heard on December 5.