e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Air quality in Ambala, Fatehabad turns ‘severe’, ‘very poor’ in nine Haryana cities

Air quality in Ambala, Fatehabad turns ‘severe’, ‘very poor’ in nine Haryana cities

As per the latest data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 273 fresh active fire locations were detected in the state on Wednesday

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
(File picture)
         

The air quality in Haryana’s Fatehabad and Ambala districts turned ‘severe’ on Wednesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality index (AQI) of Fatehabad was 452 and Ambala 408.

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe.

The AQI of nine cities including Kaithal (382), Yamunanagar (369), Panipat (368), Jind (367), Hisar (350), Bahadurgarh (340), Sirsa (332), Sonipat (330) and Faridabad (321) was ‘very poor’ while the air quality in six other cities including Karnal (298), Gurugram (296), Ballabgarh (288), Bhiwani (288), Manesar (283), Rohtak (267) was ‘poor’.

The AQI in Chandigarh was ‘poor’ at 203.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 273 fresh active fire locations were detected in the state on Wednesday, taking the total cases of farm fires during this year’s paddy harvesting season to 6,382.

As per the data compiled by the Haryana Pollution Control Board, maximum farm fire incidents were reported from Kaithal (1,193), followed by Karnal (974), Kurukshetra (821), Fatehabad (818), Ambala (769), Yamunanagar (434), Jind (513), Hisar (177), Sirsa (277), Palwal (106).

top news
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In